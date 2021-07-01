Carlyle Lake Fireworks Spectacular Postponed

The Fireworks Spectacular to be held this Saturday, July 3, has been postponed until Labor Day weekend due to unforeseen circumstances. There will also be no food vendor. Although there will not be a fireworks display, the Dam Jam, Sandcastle Building Contest, and Beach Games are still scheduled to take place in the Dam West Day Use Area, so there is still plenty of fun to had at Carlyle Lake. Visitors are also reminded that fireworks, including sparklers, are not permitted on Corps of Engineers property.

While out celebrating this 4th of July, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would like to offer a few important safety tips to keep you safe. Remember to never leave children unattended in the water or at the beach, know your swimming limitations and capabilities, stay out of the water during severe weather, and always wear a life jacket. Sun and heat can also be very dangerous this time of year. Stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and be aware of yourself and others while outdoors in the summer sun.

For more information contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or e-mail at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.