Chapman Brothers Celebrating 40 Years

This year is special for local Southern rock-country band Chapman Brothers.

It’s the 40th anniversary for the music group.

Jeff and Jerry Chapman formed the band in 1981.

Chapman Brothers will be the headline act at Bond County Fourth Fest Friday at 9:30 p.m. in downtown Greenville.

Jeff Chapman talked about the start of the band and said it’s ironic the upcoming concert is at an Independence Day celebration. 40 years ago Jeff and Jerry were asked to perform during the afternoon at the Jaycee’s 4th of July celebration at Patriot’s park. He said many people at that performance said the two should play publicly more. The late Bill Eyman, a bass player, asked the duo if they’d want to start a band. By August they were booking gigs.

Chapman identified who will be on stage Friday night, and told Jeff Leidel they’re excited to perform at Fourth Fest. Jeff, Jerry, bass player Ryan Johnson, and drummer Shane McGwire are the regular members. Special guests will include Swamp Weiss, Al Young, and Bill Archibald.

Chappy said the group has many activities scheduled to celebrate the band’s 40th anniversary and the Fourth Fest is the pinnacle.

Bond County Fourth Fest is Friday and Saturday in downtown Greenville. There will be a carnival both days.

Friday’s music lineup includes a National Guard Band at 6 p.m. followed by The Jorrells and Chapman Brothers.