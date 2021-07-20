City Council Makes Commission & Board Appointments

At Tuesday’s meeting, the Greenville City Council made three appointments to a city commission and board.

Upon the recommendations of Mayor George Barber, the council appointed Eugene Holt and Brent Shaw to the Planning Commission, and Tony Atchison to the Board of Adjustments.

In June, the council approved seven appointments.

City Manager Dave Willey is pleased to see vacancies being filled. He noted it’s been three years since the city had full committees and commended Barber and the council.

Mayor Barber stated he has one more appointment to suggest for the Lake Committee, but the name was not ready to be presented at the July meeting.