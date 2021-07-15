Council Approves Construction Of Homes On City Lots

The Greenville City Council took action Tuesday night to approve agreements for the construction of homes on four city-owned vacant lots.

This is part of a program in which the city purchases delinquent properties, and has old structures on them demolished, with the hopes that one day new homes will be built.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey is happy to see activity in the program. He said one home was already built in the community on South Spruce Street. Willey said the builder is fairly confident the first home will sell at a fair price. The next home will be built on West Winter.

The construction development agreements approved Tuesday night were to Alberternst Construction for a home at 525 West Winter Avenue, to Bond County Habitat For Humanity for a home at 419 West Washington Avenue, and to Supplied Energy LLC to build energy-efficient sustainable design homes at 428 East Winter Avenue and 324 East South Avenue.

The city manager addressed the importance of new homes being built in the city. He said it is in the city’s best interest to have homes on the vacant lots because a new home raises the bar in a neighborhood. He said that helps the tax base for the city. He also noted that when someone moves to town and is looking for a home, the city wants to always have a home available.

Under the agreements, the city gives the lot to the developer, and the agreement is an option to build a house on the lot. When the city issues an occupancy permit, then the deed is transferred.