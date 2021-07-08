Council Commits Funds For Daycare Facility

Greenville has been without a daycare center since the beginning of this year.

Planning has been underway since then with the goal of opening a new one.

Meeting in special session Tuesday evening, the Greenville City Council approved a resolution committing funding for a local daycare facility.

The document mentions the daycare closed due to the pandemic, displacing numerous children and creating hardships for many families.

It also states the Greenville First Presbyterian Church has expressed interest in providing facilities for a daycare operation, and an operator has expressed interest in securing a state daycare license to serve Greenville and Bond County.

It was mentioned at a previous council meeting that any site for the daycare would have to undergo improvements to meet state standards.

The council has offered $50,000 to the project, with stipulations.

Click below to hear City Manager Dave Willey read from the resolution:

The resolution was passed by a 5-0 vote of the council.