Council Extends Shimoji Coffee Lease

The Greenville City Council has extended the lease on city-owned property being used by Shimoji Coffee at 110 West Harris Avenue.

The current lease, signed in 2019, expires this month. It provides the businesses owners, Kyle and Sheba Barker, the option to purchase the property or continue with the lease.

They have requested to extend the lease.

Under the new lease, the rent will be $3,600 for the year, in addition to a monthly payment of real estate taxes and other expenses. It ends July 23, 2022.