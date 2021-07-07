County Board Discusses American Recovery Plan Funds

The Bond County Board met Tuesday morning and discussed money the county is receiving through the American Recovery Plan.

The funds are being provided to offset losses and other negative effects caused by COVID-19.

Bond County has already received $1.596 million and anticipates the grand total will be about $3.1 million.

One idea discussed during the meeting was the possibility of providing funds in support of a local daycare center. Board Chairman Adam Boudouris said a donation could be made to help pay for renovations at a site to bring it up to state daycare center requirements.

It has been reported there are people ready to staff, manage and operate a daycare center in Greenville.

The city’s last daycare closed the end of December 2020.

The county board took no specific action about providing funds.

County Treasurer Colleen Camp provided the board information about how the American Recovery Plan money can be used.

She said the board must develop a spending plan by the end of July. The county has to allocate the funds no later than 2024 and has until 2026 to make the expenditures.

Treasurer Camp said the money can be used to make up for lost revenue in 2020. She estimated that figure for the county government to be about $400,000.

The board will discuss the spending plan at upcoming meetings.