County Board Hears Wooden Bridge Update

At its first meeting of July, the Bond County Board received a report from Highway Engineer Jeremy Pestle.

He advised the project to replace the Red Ball Trail wooden railroad bridge is moving forward. He said the Illinois Department of Transportation has been contacted about the intersection design at the entrance to the nearby subdivision.

Pestle is optimistic construction could begin sometime next year.

The county engineer also reported road oiling and chipping is underway.

Zoning Administrator Brad Criner told the board that last month he processed nine applications and 13 complaints, issued five building permits and conducted 21 field inspections throughout the county.

Criner said there are three cell towers in the county that are being upgraded and operators have been in contact with him.

The board officially appointed Adam Boudouris, Nathan Mueller and Jean Doll to the FAYCO 377 Board. The terms are for three years.

Central Illinois Truck Service has been given permission to use the courthouse grounds the evening of Saturday, September 25 for a 25-year anniversary party.

The board renewed the liquor license of Copper Dock, north of Pocahontas.