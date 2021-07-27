Dalman Named New FNB Marketing Director

The FNB Community Bank has named Courtney Dalman as its marketing director.

The Nashville, Illinois native has been a universal banker at The FNB since August of 2020.

FNB president and CEO Mike Radliff said, “Courtney is ideal for this role. To have someone with Courtney’s resume’ already working at the bank made it possible to fill this position from within.”

Dalman is a 2017 graduate of the University of Southern Indiana, where she received a degree in public relations and advertising, with a minor degree in graphic design.

She also brings marketing experience from a previous job as the membership and marketing assistant at the REC Complex of Fairview Heights.

In her new role with The FNB, Courtney will be responsible for the coordination of community relations and the development and implementation of the bank’s marketing strategies and goals.