Davis Announces App Challenge For Students

United States Representative Rodney Davis announces the Congressional App Challenge is now open to middle and high school students throughout his 13th District.

The initiative encourages student engagement in coding and other STEM related fields. Those include science, technology, engineering and math.

The App Challenge submission period will close on November 1. Apps will be judged by a panel of local judges who work within the academic, software and computer science fields.

Winning apps are eligible to be placed on public display.

Students entering the competition must first register online. Once registered, they must submit their app’s source code online by the deadline, and provide a video demo explaining their app and what they learned through the competition process.

For additional details, go to Davis’ website at RodneyDavis.house.gov.