DeMoulin Museum Anniversary Banquet Rescheduled

The DeMoulin Museum’s 10th anniversary banquet has been rescheduled for Saturday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Milk House in Greenville.

The celebration was postponed last year due to COVID-19.

Tickets previously purchased for the banquet will be honored. Those unable to attend, and seeking a refund, may bring their tickets to the DeMoulin Museum on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through August 7.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the museum at 664-4115 or by email at goatmuseum@gmail.com. They are $15 per person or $25 per couple.

The banquet will include a meal, program and live music from the Ragged Blade Band of St. Louis.

The museum, located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville, opened its doors in March of 2010.