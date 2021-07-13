Deputy Injures Arm During Distress Call

A Bond County deputy rushed to Pocahontas Sunday night after a call was received of a person in distress in a building.

Upon arrival, the officer could see the subject inside, but doors were locked.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh said the deputy decided to put his fist through a window to open a door and get inside.

He said the subject inside was fine.

The deputy, however, cut his arm, was treated at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville, then was transferred to a St. Louis hospital for his arm to be stitched up.