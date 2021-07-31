Entries Accepted For Bond County Fair Talent Show

On Sunday afternoon of Bond County Fair Week, the annual fair talent show will be held in the Activity Building.

Katie Perkins is superintendent of the event.

She told WGEL the show will be Sunday, August 8, in the Activity Building at 3 PM. There are two age divisions, Junior and Senior. All forms of talent are welcome. To enter, text the entrant’s name, age and talent to 618-267-8084. You can also email the fair office with that information. There are cash prizes for the first three places in each division. The winner from each division performs at the state level. There is no fee to enter the competition and the show is free to attend.

The Junior Division is for those 14 and under while Senior Division participants will be ages 15 through 21.

Further details are available in the Bond County Fair booklet.

Perkins advised contestants have through August 7 to enter the show. The fair’s email address is BondCoFair@gmail.com.