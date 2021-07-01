Federal Charges Filed Against Sorento Man

A Sorento man is among six men facing federal charges for allegedly attempting to engage in sexual activity with minors.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice’s Southern District of Illinois, Godfrey C. Hubbard, age 52, of Sorento, is charged with allegedly attempting to entice a minor.

Facing the same charge is Justin Schneider, age 33, of Edwardsville. The other four men are from Missouri.

The cases are the result of an FBI-led operation involving federal and state law enforcement agencies, aimed at rooting out Internet users attempting to meet children for sex. Two of the Missouri defendants also face a charge of allegedly travelling over state lines.

All six defendants are charged with allegedly committing the crimes in the Southern District of Illinois.

Pending trials, the defendants are being held without bond or have been released on electronic monitoring with strict conditions.

If convicted, the men face at least 10 years in prison and could receive as much as life. Travelling across state lines for sex with a minor is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.