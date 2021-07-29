Five Queen Candidates To Vie For 2021 Crown

Preparations are underway for the Miss Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant to be held next month.

Five young women are candidates for fair queen.

They are Laia Klein. Brianna Ulmer, Emily Unterbrink, Anna Walker and Morgan Wilderman.

There are nine Junior Miss Contestants: Audrey Cornelius, Rylin DeBlois, Callye Earnest, Emma Haller, Haylee Hediger, Autumn Lutz, Cortney Stewart, Taylor Stone and Tinley Walker.

The retiring Queen and Junior Miss are Shelbi McCray and Adrianna Lohman.

Pageant Director Brooke Earnest said it is great to have the fair back after the pandemic caused it to be cancelled last year. She thanked Shelbi and Adrianna for staying on board for a second year to represent the Bond County Fair. Brooke said this year’s contestants have been practicing for several months. The pageant will be Monday, August 9, at 7:30 in the grandstand.

Click below to hear her comments:

The Bond County Fair will be held August 5 through August 10 at the fairgrounds in Greenville.