Founder Of Poettker Construction Dies In Kentucky

The founder of Poettker Construction in Breese died in an accident Saturday at Kentucky Lake, according to the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife.

69 year old Charles “Chuck” Poettker, who lives in O’Fallon, reportedly disappeared after he jumped into the water from the rear swim platform of a 47-foot Sedan Bridge boat that was anchored at the time. A witness stated he was not wearing a life jacket.

Conservation officers say the accident happened Saturday around 3 PM.

Divers recovered Poettker’s body shortly after 5:30 PM.