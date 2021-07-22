Free Program At DeMoulin Museum Saturday

The DeMoulin Museum in Greenville is hosting a free program Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on the topic of fraternal companies.

The presenter will be Heath White, whose late stepfather was the owner of Fraternal Supplies in New London, Ohio. The business was formerly known as C.E. Ward Company.

White will share stories and photos of how DeMoulin Brothers’ competitors during the fraternal era merged into C.E. Ward.

He’ll also explain his stepfather’s efforts to save the company from closing in 1987.

DeMoulin Museum Curator John Goldsmith said this is a rare opportunity to hear about DeMoulin Brothers; competition during the fraternal era.

White will take questions and visit with those in attendance. Free refreshments will be served. The museum doors will open at 9:15 a.m.

DeMoulin Museum is located at 205 South Prairie Street in Greenville.