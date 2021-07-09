Greenville Police Eligibility List Updated

The new City of Greenville police officer eligibility list contains 14 names.

The Board of Police Commissioners met Tuesday and approved the list, after recently completing the testing process.

The new list includes Caleb Payne, Tyler Bryant, Isaac Smith, Melissa Morgan, Levi Cox, Christopher Jansen, Jake Freeman, Mirranda Malloy, John Simmons, Jacob McClintock, Zachary Gebke, Abigail Boulware, Ryan Reeder and Andrew Hawkins.

The new list is good for two years. Commissioners passed a motion to allow Police Chief Scott Workman to conduct background checks on the first six persons on the list.

In other action, the police board officers were re-elected. They are Allan Davis as chairman, Jill Franks as vice-chairman and Julie Juarez Heckman as secretary.