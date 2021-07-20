Greenville Police Officer Russell Rieke Retires

A reception was held Friday afternoon at the Greenville Police Department to honor Officer Russell Rieke.

He has retired from the police force after over 20 years of service.

Greenville City Manager Dave Willey commended Rieke for his service to the citizens of Greenville, noting he was a conscientious officer and a hard worker.

Willey also thanked Rieke’s family for their understanding of what’s required of a city police officer.

Jeff Leidel talked with Rieke during the reception. He said his career went by quickly, especially the past year. He said he most enjoyed being able to help community members in his job. He said he was living in Greenville before he became a police officer, which made the transition easy when he became a police officer.

Officer Rieke was presented a plaque of appreciation from the city.

Willey said there are now two openings in the police department which need to be filled.

In addition to Rieke’s spot, the city manager advised Officer Nicholas Pruitt has resigned to work for another department.

The Greenville Board of Police Commissioners will be involved in the hiring process to fill the two vacancies. The board recently posted a new police eligibility list.