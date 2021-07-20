Greenville Public Works June Report

Employees in the Greenville Street Department kept very busy in June.

According to the report released by Superintendent Bill Grider, crews spent 331 hours mowing grass, and trimming and spraying weeds, and 160 hours patching streets.

Another 142 hours were needed for water leak and water meter repairs.

The workers spent 120 hours on city beautification, 36 hours on fire hydrant repair and maintenance, 116 hours on culvert replacement or extensions, 77 hours on brush pickup and disposal, and 30 hours on banner and flag maintenance.

The street sweeper ran 46 hours last month.