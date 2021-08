New dates have been set for the City of Greenville’s street oiling program.

The work is now scheduled for Tuesday, August 3 and Wednesday, August 4 for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

The sections of streets to be oiled and chipped remain the same as previously announced.

Signs will be erected along the streets where oiling will occur.

The city asks that vehicles not be parked along those sections during work hours.