Health Board Hears Update On Finances, IPLAN & More

In their most recent meeting, Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert told the county board of health the department ended the month of June with a surplus of $88,836.88 and an overall cash balance of $1,070,842.33. Eifert said the health department is meeting budget projections in most areas.

Barb Strieker, Director of Compliance, presented the final version of the IPLAN, which is a document that sets health priorities for the health department and meets requirements for continued certification of the health department by IDPH. The IPLAN was unanimously approved by the board for submission to IDPH.

Brian Goodiel, Director of Home Health and Hospice, presented the annual home health quality evaluation report. It was noted that the department recently successfully completed its Medicare licensing review.