Heart Attack Panic Attack Know The Difference

The symptoms come quickly: your chest feels tight and your heart begins to race. Your mind has a difficult time telling the difference between a heart attack and a panic attack. Both are alarming and it is important to recognize which one you’re experiencing. Regina Chiu, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular explains the difference between the two.

What are the symptoms of a heart attack?

“A heart attack occurs when blood flow is unable to reach the heart,” said Dr. Chiu. “More than one million Americans will suffer heart attack over the next year. A heart attack can be life-threatening so don’t wait to be seen if symptoms don’t go away.”

Symptoms of a heart attack include:

Tightness in the chest, back, neck or arms

Extreme fatigue

Anxiety

Lightheadedness

What are symptoms of a panic attack?

“A panic attack is often a sudden feeling of fear or anxiety,” said Dr. Chiu. “Panic attacks are not life-threatening like heart attacks, but they are still of concern. People who experience frequent panic attacks may also experience frequent anxiety. One thing to know is that a panic attack can happen to anyone.”

Symptoms of a panic attack include:

Feeling of strong anxiety or fear

Hyperventilating

Chest discomfort or racing heart

Shaking or trembles

Dizziness or nausea

Sweating

While the symptoms of these two conditions can be similar, there are a few key differences between a heart attack and a panic attack.

“The location of the pain often can determine the severity of the situation,” said Dr. Chiu. “If the chest pain stays in one location, it may be a panic attack. If the chest pain begins to radiate through the neck, back or arms, you should seek medical attention immediately.”

Heart attacks tend to happen after exertion unlike panic attacks.

Dr. Chiu concluded, “The duration of the symptoms may determine if you are experiencing a heart attack or a panic attack. Panic attacks only last a couple minutes to an hour at most. If the symptoms do not let up, you could be experiencing a heart attack and should seek medical attention immediately.”

