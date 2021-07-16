Hospital To Unveil Newly Renovated Surgery Department

HSHS Holy Family Hospital is excited to unveil their newly renovated surgery department.

Join the surgical services team and hospital leadership for an open house, Thursday, July 29 from 5 to 7 p.m. Enter through the main entrance of the hospital. Small group tours will begin in the main lobby. Masks are required and attendees will be screened at the hospital entrance.

Holy Family Hospital’s $3 million surgical services renovation enhances technology and the overall patient experience. The renovation includes all new state-of-the-art surgical equipment, private patient rooms for surgery prep and post-procedure privacy, and a centralized nurses’ station for improved department and family communication.

HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager shared, “We are excited to share our surgery renovation, as it allows us to elevate patient care and patient experience for those who come to us for their surgery. This project enhances our ability to continue serving as our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

Guests will also have the opportunity to meet physicians and staff while touring the renovated surgery department and other areas. Grab-and-go refreshments will be served.