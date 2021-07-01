Immunizations At Fourth Fest

You can attend Fourth Fest this weekend and get a free COVID-19 immunization.

A large air conditioned cooling tent will be set up on site.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergence Management Agency will hold immunization clinics, Friday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.

One hundred doses will be available each day. Those receiving their first dose will be able to contact the Bond County Health Department to schedule the second one.

The first 50 people getting the vaccine each day at Fourth Fest will receive a ticket for a free drink.

Everyone getting a shot will be entered into a drawing for St. Louis Cardinals baseball tickets. No purchase is necessary.