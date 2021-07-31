Introducing The Bond County Fair Queen Candidates

This week, WGEL is introducing listeners to the candidates for Bond County Fair queen and junior miss.

Today’s featured queen candidate is 16 year old Laia Klein, of Greenville. Her parents are Doneva and Jason Klein. She will be a junior this year at Greenville High School and her favorite part of the Bond County Fair is the rodeo.

Click below to hear her introduction:

One of the nine junior miss contestants is 12 year old Audrey Cornelius.

Audrey is the daughter of Teresa and Adam Cornelius. She is from Greenville and will be a seventh grader at Greenville Jr. High this year. Her favorite part of the fair is the food, especially the lemon shake-ups.

Click below to hear her introduce herself:

The Bond County Fair is August 5 through August 10.

The Bond County Fair Queen and Junior Miss Pageant is Monday, August 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the grandstand.