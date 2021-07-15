July 16 Is Family Fun Friday In Greenville

Another Family Fun Friday event will take place in downtown Greenville this Friday, July 16.

Jes Adam, city tourism director, told WGEL the theme is “Arts and Music”. Attendees will be able to make crafts for free and take them home. There will be many games open to everyone, along with sidewalk chalk, and a singalong time.

Several vendors will be available, selling food and drinks. There will also be free popcorn and cotton candy.

Hours are 5 to 7 p.m.

Family Fun Fridays are also scheduled for July 30 and August 13. They are sponsored by the City of Greenville.