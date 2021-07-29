July 30 Is Family Fun Friday In Greenville

The City of Greenville is going to try it again this Friday.

After the past two were cancelled due to weather, the city has scheduled another Family Fun Friday for July 30 from 5 to 7 p.m.

City Tourism Director Jes Adams said the theme is “The Good Old Days”. Activities will include a hayride, a bags tournament, face-painting, yard bowling and other games, inflatable slide and bounce house, and free popcorn and cotton candy.

The event is in downtown Greenville.

There is no charge to participate in the activities.