Karen & Steve Smith Presented Turley Award

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Gerald Turley Award was presented last week to Karen and Steve Smith.

Speaking about the honorees were their children, Kyle Smith and Mallory Fohne, Cynthia Wiegand, representing the Simple Room, Teri Allen representing the Enertech employees, and friend Tony Gan.

Steve expressed his appreciation for the Turley Award, noting that he grew up here and his family is still here. He said the community is blessed. Steve said he and his wife were humbled by the honor, which he said belonged 90% to her because of her community involvement.

Karen said she also works hard to persuade families to move to Greenville and expressed her gratitude to the employees of Enertech.

Her commitment to The Simple Room Board was highlighted during the program. Karen talked about joining the board 25 years ago, saying she and Steve had no idea what her commitment to the Simple Room would grow into. She said she’s proud to be part of their vision for the children of this community. She also encouraged the audience to think about what’s special to them in the community, to get involved and to “stand up, speak up, or show up for what’s needed to continue to make Greenville even better.”

The 2021 Turley Award event was held at The Family Vine.