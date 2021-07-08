Kaskaskia College Holds Adult Education Graduation

The Kaskaskia College Adult Education and Literacy Department recently held a graduation ceremony on Thursday, June 10, for 41 students who passed all four sections of the GED® test. The ceremony was held in the Lifelong Learning Center.

“We are proud of everything that our KC Adult Ed students have overcome in the last few years,” said KC Adult Education and Literacy District Coordinator Zach McGeehon. “For many, this is a monumental first step in preparing for their future. Whether it be employment, learning how to read to their children, or beginning their college journey to prepare for a career, all of our students share one common value in life: resilience. They understand that bouncing back from a problem is more important than the problem itself. They understand it’s important to overcome. It’s not about the trouble they went through in life, or a car accident that forced them to drop out of high school, it’s about how you recover.”

Kaskaskia College offers a GED scholarship to eligible graduates. The Kaskaskia College GED Scholarship covers tuition and technology fees and may be awarded for up to 24 credit hours as long as the student meets eligibility requirements.

The first step to enroll in a free Illinois High School Equivalency (formerly GED) prep class is to attend an orientation session. Orientations are scheduled in August, September, and October throughout the college district. To learn more, or to register for an orientation, contact the Kaskaskia College Adult Education Department by calling or texting 618-545-3115.