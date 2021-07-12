KC Board Approves KCTOP & Carpenter’s Union Contracts

The Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees met Monday, June 28, 2021, for its regular monthly meeting. Board members included Bill Hawley (Odin), Linda Stover (Centralia), Bryan Holthaus (Carlyle), Louis Kalert (Centralia), Jim Beasley (Centralia), and Alexis Enke (Student Trustee). Laura Wedekemper (Shattuc) and Jeff Brown (Greenville) were absent.

Trustees reviewed and approved the Kaskaskia College’s Technical Office Personnel (KCTOP) new four-year bargaining contract. KCTOP Negotiations Chair Micki Adams expressed her sincere gratitude to the college’s leadership and trustees during negotiations for a smooth process. The board also approved the new collective bargaining agreement with the Carpenter’s Union.

“In many instances, union negotiations can be difficult, time-consuming, and stressful,” said KC President George Evans. “This was hardly the case with KCTOP and the Carpenters Union. We all understand college’s mission and what it takes to accomplish the mission and to get the “job done.” I appreciate the commitment of the unions at the College to work with the Board of Trustees and administration to complete the negotiations in a timely, efficient, and very fair manner. How they have conducted themselves is another example of why Kaskaskia College is such a wonderful place to work.”

The board approved President George Evans to explore the procurement of a lobbyist’s services to assist Kaskaskia College in securing state and federal capital funds for deferred maintenance and institutional modernization projects.

With the continuation of federal funds being provided to individual states and the higher education system from the federal government, KC wishes to partner with a lobbyist who has the experience to lobby for the specific projects and funds that Kaskaskia College has requested. Additionally, KC’s Resource Allocation Management Program (RAMP) capital request for FY2023 was submitted to the Illinois Community College Board to seek funding for HVAC equipment and controls replacements, plus parking lot and drainage improvements.

President Evans was approved by the board to move forward to execute a financial advisory agreement with PMA Securities, LLC, and approve the scope of services as security issuances or refunding opportunities evolve. KC Vice President of Administrative Services Judy Hemker recommended using the firm to provide financial advice as the college has the opportunity to engage in more extensive deferred maintenance and capital projects.

Trustees also approved an easement to Kaskaskia Springs Water Company, LLC (KSWC) to install an underground water line through KC’s Vandalia Education Center property. KSWC is seeking to expand its capacity to provide water to the City of Vandalia. The board also approved a long-term lease between Kaskaskia College and the Family YMCA of Fayette County for the sum of $1.00 annually. The lease provides clear guidance on property usage, stating that the property shall only be used for YMCA expansion purposes.

The board approved the sale agreement for the eastern part of the Salem Education Center for $80,000 to Kasey Austin to expand her retail space for shop, Baubles & Bling. The eastern part of the building had been leased for over five years and was not used by the college.

The board reviewed and approved the proposal by First Agency of Kalamazoo, MI for intercollegiate athlete secondary accident insurance at the total annual premium of $34,332. KC provides secondary accident insurance for all regularly enrolled student athletes and student managers during regularly scheduled team practices and games as governed by the NJCAA, plus college-sponsored and supervised team travel. This supplemental coverage is designed to pick up eligible balances not covered by the athlete’s family or employer group insurance plan, and if no other coverage or plan is available, to pay the medical/dental expenses incurred to the limits of the policy.

The college’s FY22 tentative budget will be on display for public review Monday through Friday, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. (except Friday, July 30), in the office of the Vice President of Administrative Services, AD 211, Administration Building, 27210 College Road, Centralia IL 62801 for a minimum of 30 days, beginning no later than July 28, 2021, through September 15, 2021. It will also be available on the Kaskaskia College website, https://www.kaskaskia.edu/about-kc/consumer- information. A public hearing is scheduled for September 27, 6:15 p.m., before the regular September KC Board of Trustees meeting.

The board extended their sincere appreciation to Cummins, Inc. of Columbus, Indiana, for the donation of an ISM 876 Diesel Trainer (Motor Simulator) to the Kaskaskia College Automotive Technology Program.

Trustees reviewed and approved an organizational restructure, wage adjustments, and annual increase for non-collective bargaining staff. With organization restructure and wage adjustments, the plan should decrease attrition, enhance productivity, and sharpen oversight and accountability, as well as streamline and make more efficient several departmental processes within the college.

In personnel matters, the board accepted resignations from Brittnie Chambers – Salem Education Center Evening Coordinator, Patrick Miller – TRIO Learning Specialist, Abbey Holtkamp – Assistant Women’s Basketball Coach, Alana Bierman – Academic Advisor, Natalie Higgerson – Head Cheerleading Coach, SarahFae Beadle – Foundation and General Ledger Accountant, and Pam Bierbaum – ACE. Karol Potter was approved to replace Cathy Quick as the Executive Assistant to the President and Secretary to the Board of Trustees. Deanna Kreher was hired as the IT Service and Support Coordinator.