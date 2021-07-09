KC Sets Community Engagement Meetings

Kaskaskia College is inviting community members to attend a community engagement meeting at their local education center. KC welcomes feedback and suggestions from the public regarding how the college can continue its partnership within local communities.

President George Evans, Board of Trustees members, and other members of the college administration team will be in attendance to discuss the current state of the college and new developments.

The five community engagement meetings are scheduled for:

Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 12 – 1:00 p.m.

Nashville Education Center, 17869 Exchange Avenue, Nashville, IL

Thursday, July 15, 12 – 1:00 p.m.

Trenton Education Center, 520 East Broadway, Trenton, IL

Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 12 – 1:00 p.m.

Vandalia Education Center, 2310 West Fillmore, Vandalia, IL

Wednesday, July 21, 2021, 12 – 1:00 p.m.

Greenville Education Center, 209 North Third Street, Greenville, IL

Thursday, July 22, 2021 – 12 – 1:00 p.m.

Salem Education Center, 1475 W. Whittaker, Salem IL