KPD Board To Replace Security Cameras

The Kingsbury Park District Board met Monday evening.

A decision was made to purchase new security cameras for the swimming pool area from Elevated Wireless of Pana.

The cost is $2,720.

Park District Director Jerry Sauerwein advised the current cameras are 10 years old.

They cover the pool, nearby grounds and the skate park.

The board voted to pay back money that had been transferred last December from the General Fund to the Bond Fund.

Sauerwein stated this had to be done when the receipt of real estate money was late and a bond payment needed to be made.

The amount was $13,400.