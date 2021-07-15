KPD Hosting Cheer Camp

Registration is underway for youngsters wanting to attend the Kingsbury Park District’s cheerleading camp.

KPD Recreation Programmer Kayla told WGEL Cheer K Camp will run July 26-30. Hours are 5:30 to 6:30 PM for ages 5 to 8 and 6:45 to 7:45 for campers age 9-12. The camp will be in the KPD Recreation Room at 630 East City Rt. 40.

Participants will learn chants, cheers, and a dance routine. They will practice jumps and partner stunts and everyone will receive a T-shirt. The cost is $35 for park district residents and $40 for those out of district. Registration deadline is July 24.

Click below to hear more detail:

https://wgel.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/KAYLA-CHEER-CAMP.mp3

The Cheer Camp will be directed by Emily Pepper, who is the district’s tumbling instructor and a former Greenville Comets cheerleader.

Registration can be done online at KingsburyParkDistrict.com.

Curry advised the cost for swimming pool passes have been reduced by half price. They can be obtained on the district’s website or ask at the pool for information.

The baseball and softball seasons are nearly completed, with the final date for games being July 17.

Curry said the KPD tennis program was successful, ending July 8 with over 30 participants in three age groups.

Morning rec ball has two sessions left. One is July 21 and July 22, with the final session July 26, 27 and 30.

They are open to players ages seven through 12 with the hours of 9 to 11 a.m. each day at the Jaycee Field.

Youths can be registered on the park district’s website.