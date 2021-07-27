Land Options Extended In Special Council Meeting

The Greenville City Council met in special session last Friday afternoon to take action on land options.

Two options, developed for the creation of a solar field in the southeast part of the city, were extended for one year.

One option is on 55 acres of land along Bowman Industrial Drive, owned by Mark Schewe.

The second option of 113 adjoining acres belongs to Korte Holdings.

The options needed to be extended because the original ones were expiring, and the solar developer, Greenville Solar, is currently waiting on Ameren to complete its interconnect agreement.