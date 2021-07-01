Library Hosting Weekly Events In July

Beginning Wednesday, July 7, the Greenville Public Library will be presenting its July program of weekly events for boys and girls 10 and under.

Library Director Jo Keillor said a program will be held at 2 PM every Wednesday in July. The location will be the Bradford Community Room. There will be guest readers each week and a magician is scheduled for the first program. There will be special treats and activities each week. Masks will be required since children are not able to be vaccinated.

Click below to hear more:

For additional information, call the library at 664-3115.