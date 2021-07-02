Library Summer Reading Program Update

One of the most popular events at the Greenville Public Library is the summer reading program.

It goes through July with August 1st the final day to turn in materials.

Library Director Jo Keillor said the overall participation has been good among the children. She’s looking forward to more slips being turned in and reminds kids they can win a free DQ Dilly Bar each week by reading two chapter books or three picture books. You can still sign up for the program through July.

Keillor said there is also a program for adults and young adults in high school. Two Kindle Fires will be given away to adults and one for young adult readers. You get one entry in the drawing for each book read by an adult or young adult.

No purchase is necessary to participate in the library’s summer reading program.

For more information, call 664-3115.