Magician To Appear At Wednesday Library Program

The Greenville Public Library is presenting special programs on Wednesdays during July.

The shows are designed for boys and girls under 10 years of age.

Jo Keillor, library director, believes youngsters will be excited to see a magician at the July 21 program.

She said Glen Foster has visited he library before for a shorter performance, while this week’s show will be a bit longer. There will be lots of fun for everyone including giveaways.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.