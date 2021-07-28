MG Unit 1 Board Adopts Back-To-School Plan

Meeting Monday night, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education approved a back-to-school plan for the 2021-22 school year.

Superintendent Robert Koontz talked about the plan at Monday’s meeting. He said they are going to try to achieve six-foot distancing whenever they can and will do three-feet distancing when six isn’t possible. The plan reads the same as the CDC guidance, strongly recommending all students and staff to wear masks regardless of vaccination status. He said the mask decision is ultimately up to parents, except on school buses, where they are required.

The superintendent emphasized the plan can change at any given time.