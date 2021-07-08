More On Jr. High Drive Closure

The very poor condition of the east end of Junior High Drive, near the Bond County Unit 2 Greenville Junior High campus, has led to the school board entering into a contract for improvements.

Meeting in special session Tuesday afternoon, the board approved the low bids submitted by KRB of Trenton.

The cost for the two phases of the project will be a total of $127,250.

Phase one is installation of concrete pavement from the Early Childhood Center, east to Idler Lane. That phase is $114,375.

The other phase involves dirt work at the road site for $12,875.

Andrew Beiser, from construction management firm GRP Wegman, told the board KRB plans to begin work Monday. Unit 2 needs the road work to be completed by August 15.

Four companies submitted bids for the road project.