New DAR Officers Installed

By
WGEL
-
Cathy Lee Rakers, Registrar, Karen Bauer-Reelitz, Regent, Donna Hart, Secretary, Cindy Tischhauser, Historian, and Lisa Stephens, Librarian. Not available for photo were: Pamela Safriet, Treasurer and Janet Gum, Chaplain.
rex3

New officers were recently installed by the Benjamin Mills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

They are Cathy Lee Rakers as registrar, Karen Bauer-Reelitz as regent, Donna Hart as secretary, Cindy Tischhauser as historian, Pamela Safriet as treasurer, Janet Gum as chaplain, and Lisa Stephens as librarian.

Outgoing Regent Lisa Stephens passes the 110 year old chapter gavel to Karen Bauer-Reelitz.
Incoming Regent Karen Bauer-Reelitz, Outgoing Regent Lisa Stephens, and Historian Cindy Tischhauser.

On behalf of the chapter, Historian Cindy Tischhauser presented outgoing Regent Lisa Stephens a lifetime honorary regent pin.

Stephens has been a district and chapter officer for over 10 years.

She recently attended the state DAR Conference and the Benjamin Mills Chapter received recognition awards for volunteerism, helping veterans, providing lap quilts, school projects, women’s’ issues, flag education and building up as needy school library.

Previous articleKids Enjoy Radical Relays In KICK Class
Next articleLibrary Summer Reading Program Update

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR