New DAR Officers Installed

New officers were recently installed by the Benjamin Mills Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution.

They are Cathy Lee Rakers as registrar, Karen Bauer-Reelitz as regent, Donna Hart as secretary, Cindy Tischhauser as historian, Pamela Safriet as treasurer, Janet Gum as chaplain, and Lisa Stephens as librarian.

On behalf of the chapter, Historian Cindy Tischhauser presented outgoing Regent Lisa Stephens a lifetime honorary regent pin.

Stephens has been a district and chapter officer for over 10 years.

She recently attended the state DAR Conference and the Benjamin Mills Chapter received recognition awards for volunteerism, helping veterans, providing lap quilts, school projects, women’s’ issues, flag education and building up as needy school library.