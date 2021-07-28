Opposition To Covid Guidelines Voiced At Health Board Meeting

The Bond County Board of Health met in regular session this week. Several local residents attended the meeting and voiced their objections to masking guidance and contact tracing as students return to school this fall. The board of health took no formal action on those matters.

The board discussed the region’s positivity rate – which is currently 9.1% – and, specifically, Bond County’s positivity rate – which is 8.5%. The board reported the vaccination rate in Bond County is currently 34.67%.

Bond County Health Department Administrator Sean Eifert announced Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will participate in a virtual town hall meeting for Bond and surrounding counties on Thursday, August 5, at 6 PM. Specific details are expected this week from the IDPH. Eifert encouraged the public to participate in the virtual town hall and noted the director will respond to many of the concerns expressed by citizens in the board of health meeting.