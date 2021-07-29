Personnel Action In Unit 1 Board Meeting

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 school board took action on several personnel matters at this week’s meeting.

Board members accepted the resignations of Scott Voyles as high school Social Studies teacher and Chrissy Matthews as school district nurse.

Miranda Lindahl was hired as the new district nurse.

Zoe Hays and Vicki Grobengieser were approved as paraprofessionals.

Hannah Hoffman was hired as assistant coach in the high school and junior high softball programs, and Superintendent Koontz will be high school assistant baseball coach for the upcoming school year.