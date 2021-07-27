Police Commissioners Appoint Two Officers

By
WGEL
-

Two police officers were appointed to the Greenville Police Department by the Board of Police Commissioners last Friday.

Isaac Smith of Vandalia was given a probationary appointment as an officer.

Jake Freeman of Highland was offered a conditional appointment as an officer, contingent on his completing the psychological and medical tests.

Board Chairman Allan Davis reminded the commissioners that city rules require newly-hired police officers to sign a contract committing to at least two years of service.

The police department had two openings due to the retirement of Russ Rieke and the resignation of Nicholas Pruitt.

