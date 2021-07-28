Public Input Sought For Art Walk & Apple Day

The City of Greenville is planning the Artwalk and Apple Day for the first weekend of October.

City Tourism Director Jes Adam said an organizational meeting is scheduled for Thursday, July 29. He told WGEL he hopes for the weekend to be the cultural event of the year for Greenville with many ethnic-based food trucks, music, and art. He’s also hoping to have a half-marathon and 5K as part of the event.

The meeting is open to anyone who would like to participate. It begins Thursday at 7 PM in the Greenville Municipal Building.

To contact Adam, call the municipal building at 664-1644.