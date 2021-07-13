Pursuit Ends Near Pierron Exit

A Bond County deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit early Monday morning.

It began in Greenville on Illinois Rt. 127 near Interstate 70, shortly after 3 a.m.

Bond County Sheriff Jim Leitschuh reported the deputy suspected drug activity in the vehicle, and tried to get the driver to stop.

The motorist sped away and the pursuit began, west through Greenville, then to the interstate.

Sheriff Leitschuh said the pursuit was halted near the I-70 Pierron exit. According to the sheriff, there is a suspect.