Senior Center To Re-Open Wednesday

The Bond County Senior Center has announced their re-opening, starting Wednesday, July 14.

The center will follow Age Smart/CDC guidelines as to the wearing of masks and social distancing. Those who visit the center will have their temperature checked at the front door and answer a few questions. Visitors will be required to wear a mask at all times unless you are eating.

Reservations will be required to be served a meal. To make a reservation or for information, call the Senior Center at 618-664-1465.

Lunch is served from 11:30 AM to 12:15 PM.