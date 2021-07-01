Sorento UMC Offering Homecoming Tickets

The Sorento United Methodist Church is encouraging everyone to attend services in July and also attend the Sorento Homecoming.

Those attending church will receive a free ticket for carnival rides at the July 30 and 31 homecoming.

Services are Sundays from 9 to 10 a.m., and in July when someone attends, he or she will get a free ticket.

In addition, if a person attends another church, they can bring a church bulletin, signed by the pastor or other church leader, and they will also be given a free carnival ride ticket.