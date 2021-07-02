Tick Season Brings Increased Risk Of Lyme Disease

Lyme disease is the most common disease spread by the bite from an insect, with 30,000 cases reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) each year. This number, however, does not reflect every case of Lyme Disease that is diagnosed annually.

Blacklegged ticks are the most common carrier of Lyme disease; these include deer ticks, wood ticks and lone star ticks, all of which are most active in the Midwest from May to September.

Dr. Ryan Jennings, chief medical officer at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, says finding the tiny insects on people and pets early is important.

“If a tick bite leads to someone getting Lyme disease, untreated Lyme disease can produce many different symptoms including fever, rash, arthritis and facial paralysis in humans,” he said. “Lyme disease in your pets can cause a loss of appetite, reduced energy, joint pain and even lead to kidney failure which can be fatal.”

To prevent a tick bite, the CDC recommends the following:

Avoid wooded and brushy areas with high grass

Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents containing DEET

Wear long sleeves, long pants and long socks when outdoors for any length of time

Check your clothing, body and hair carefully after coming indoors

Check your pets for ticks daily, especially around their ears, eyelids, tail and toes

To remove a tick:

Grasp tick with a narrow-bladed tweezers as close as possible to the skin

Pull upward and out with a firm and steady tension

Do not use petroleum jelly, a hot match, nail polish or other products

Don’t squeeze, crush or puncture the tick’s body, which may contain infectious fluids

Do not twist the tick, which can cause the mouthparts to break off and stay in the skin

Clean the bite site with rubbing alcohol after removal and monitor that area of your skin

Early signs and symptoms of Lyme disease:

Three to 30 days after tick bite:

Fever and/or chills

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle aches

Bullseye rash at the site of the bite (occurs in approximately 70 percent of infected persons – not everyone)

Days to months after tick bite:

Severe headaches and neck stiffness

Loss of muscle tone or droopiness in face

Severe joint pain, particularly in the knees

Heart palpitations

Numbness, tingling or shooting pains in the hands or feet

Dr. Jennings says if symptoms persist, check with your primary care provider for mild symptoms, but for more severe symptoms, you should seek emergency care. The emergency department at HSHS Holy Family Hospital, 200 Health Care Dr. in Greenville, is open 24/7.