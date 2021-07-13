Two Injured In Millersburg ATV Accident

Two people were injured in an ATV accident Sunday at 12:30 a.m. at the junction of Illinois Rt. 143 and Jamestown Road in Millersburg.

The Bond County Sheriff’s Department identified the driver as Robert Risinger Jr., age 28, of Millersburg. A female passenger was Leslie Beam, age 33, of O’Fallon, Illinois.

According to a deputy, Risinger was travelling northbound on Jamestown Road and allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign at Rt. 143.

The ATV went through the intersection, struck an embankment and flipped over.

Risinger and Beam were thrown from the ATV. They were transported to a hospital by Highland-Pierron EMS for treatment of injuries.